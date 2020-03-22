Social distancing without socially isolating ourselves

As the coronavirus or COVID-19 spreads, everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing, to protect ourselves and others as it is the only tool available to reduce and slow down the transmission of the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes social distancing as staying away from mass gatherings and keeping a distance of 6 feet or 2 meters – about one body length – away from other people.

This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting sick.

Dr. Christopher Edwards, the lead psychologist at St. Luke's Health System, said everyone should keep in mind that although practicing social distancing is vital at a time like this, it does not mean to socially isolate yourself from others.

"Be willing to reach out to other people; be willing to reach out to friends to our family members or somebody else, to keep that social contact up," Edwards said, adding "Be willing to talk about what's happening, your frustrations or fears because we know if we are willing to talk about things it helps us to feel better."

He said with today's technology, it shouldn't be a hassle reaching out to loved ones.

However, keep in mind, everyone must practice social distancing to prevent a tidal wave of cases, which also include not touching other people -- not even a handshake.

Physical touch is the most likely way a person will catch the coronavirus and the easiest way to spread it.