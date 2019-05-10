Social media threat cancels classes at Twin Falls High School

Classes at Twin Falls High School have been canceled Friday due to threats on social media.

A spokeswoman for the Twin Falls School District told KMVT that the district was made aware of the firearms-related social media threats and as a precautionary measure cancelled classes at the school for Friday.

Eva Craner said the students who made the threats were located off school grounds. The district would not say how many students were involved the threats.

KMVT reporter Garrett Hottle went to Twin Falls High School Friday morning to see what was going on. He saw a couple students leaving the school.

The school district says they take these threats seriously and are working with local law enforcement to fully investigate the threats.

Sawtooth Elementary School, which is north of the high school, was placed on a soft lockdown and by 8:30 a.m. had resumed classes.

Here is a statement from the school district, released at 9:38 a.m."

"Early this morning, we were notified of threats being made on social media by Twin Falls High School students. Because we could not verify the locations of the students and in an abundance of caution we chose to cancel classes at TFHS today. The students involved have since been located by the school district and Twin Falls Police Department. The threats were related to bringing firearms to school and we are aware of posts made by two individuals. At this time, we no longer believe there is a threat to student safety.

"We will continue to work with the police department to follow up with the investigation and resolve the ongoing situation. Counselors will be available for the students at TFHS on Monday. Afterschool activities will continue as planned with an additional security presence."

KMVT is following this story. Check back for more updates.