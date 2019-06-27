Social worker talks possible reasons behind domestic violence situations

An Idaho Falls man is accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend and their two dogs, a domestic violence incident turning fatal. KMVT spoke to a social worker about how incidents can rise to a tragic situation. The social worker talked about domestic violence situations in general.

Psychological books at St. Luke's Behavioral Health (KMVT image)

Kathy Couch, a licensed clinical social worker who also is a professional in the study of death, dying and bereavement with St. Luke's, said there are many things that can factor into a relationship where domestic violence occurs.

"The number one thing is power and control. The person is viewed as property and they're viewed as they need to be able to control and manipulate that person and its progression over time," she said.

She said sometimes a survivor or victim is surprised when any kind of violence occurs. However, subtle manipulation could be occurring and they may not notice.

"There's power and control and then there's an episode of violence and then it's followed by a honeymoon phase, is what we call it," she said. "Where it's this making up 'I love you,' 'You're important, don't you see how much you mean to me,' type of thing. That's the cycle of violence and power and control and it can be actually very subtle and very confusing for survivors."

She said that some may feel an external "loccus of control."

"They're feeling attached and threatened by this person who has an emotional connection with them. There's this external locus of control, is what we call it, and this person has this power within them emotionally and they can't control it so they just go into fits of rage," she explained.

She said it's generally a pattern of behavior rather than an isolated incident.

"These things don't happen in a vacuum per say, it happens in a long period of things occurring that are leading up to this episode," she said.

There are five general types that people could fall in who have tendencies to be violent: Jealousy, substance abuse, materially motivating, suicidal and career criminals.

"When you think about this person leaving, a fear of abandonment, what do you do? You're going to go and chase them as much as you can," she said. "You're emotionally aroused and sometimes, things, violence occurs."

For survivors and victims, Couch said they're most at risk when they're trying to leave.

"The people I work with, I tell them if they're getting ready to end a relationship, to be aware of murder-suicide and to not go to that place with that person alone because that's when the highest rates of murder-suicides occur," she said.

A person who is violent will tend to have a history of those tendencies as well.

Couch said there is a support planning checklist that victims can do to get out of their situation.

"We tell people to get an overnight bag with important things, money. If you have children, get all of their birth records, all of their information in a bag. It's called a 'go bag' to be able to have that on hand," she said.

She said in domestic violence situations, it takes a while for a person to make the choice of actually leaving because of the fear of things.

The way they get their data, Couch said, is mostly from survivors who were victims of strangulations or homicides. In murder-suicide situations, the only people that can tell professionals and authorities about what happened are the bystanders, but sometimes they are traumatized and not all the information given is clear.

If you or someone you know may need help, the local 24/7 hotline is Voices Against Violence at 208-733-0100.