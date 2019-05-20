Soldiers welcomed home by Gov. Brad Little

On Saturday, Soldiers from the Idaho Army National Guard's Detachment 2, C company, 1-168th General Support Aviation Battalion were welcomed home from the unit's deployment to Afghanistan by Gov. Brad Little and senior Idaho National Guard leaders in a yellow ribbon ceremony in Sun Valley.

More than 30 soldiers from the unit deployed to Fort Hood, Texas, in April 2018 for training and then to Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Soldiers began returning individually in February and the ceremony marked the first time the unit reunited since leaving Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense's yellow ribbon program provides assistance to National Guard and reserve members before, during and after deployments by connecting unit members and their families with local resources and information regarding health care, education and financial and legal benefits.

This deployment marks the eighth time in the past decade an Idaho Army National Guard aviation unit deployed.