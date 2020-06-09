Some Boise State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

Boise State University says multiple student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 after some teams started returning to the Idaho campus for workouts.

The Idaho Statesman reported that the university declined to say how many or what sport those athletes played, citing federal privacy laws. The Statesman previously reported that the football and women's soccer teams started to return to campus last week for volunteer workouts.

University spokesperson Joe Nickell says about 40 student-athletes underwent COVID-19 testing before workouts could begin Monday.

Those who tested positive are expected to follow guidance from health care providers before returning to campus.