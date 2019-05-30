Idaho offering some motor vehicle services online

Idahoans can now skip the line and do their services online after the Idaho Transportation Department launched a new website to help people knock out a few errands.

ITD's new website is called Drive Idaho.

On there, residents can renew their driver's license, IDs, check the status of their driving privileges and renew their vehicle license plates, along with a few other services.

However, a Star Card, Idaho's REAL ID cannot be applied through online.

Beginning July 1, they will also have new services for commercial truck registrations and oversize/overweight trip permits.

“Not only will online services at the Drive Idaho website be convenient, but it will reduce lines at the county offices for those who choose or are required to go there for DMV services,” said Alberto Gonzales, the division of motor vehicles administrator with ITD in a news release.

ITD made the website announcement Thursday and said online services for commercial truck registration and oversize/overweight trip permits will be available starting July 1.

For more information, visit the Idaho Transportation Department's Drive Idaho website.