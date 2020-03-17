Some Idaho lawmakers opting out amid coronavirus fears

Two Idaho lawmakers are getting out of the Statehouse due to fears from the new coronavirus, and others say their decision to remain is day-by-day.

Leaders in the House and Senate are meanwhile pressing ahead with must-pass budget bills trying to wrap up this week amid concerns that if they do adjourn temporarily, it could be months before they reconvene because the virus outbreak may get worse.

Democratic Sen. David Nelson left Tuesday afternoon and Democratic Sen. Maryanne Jordan said she wouldn't return after business concludes Tuesday. Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is among many lawmakers who say they're deeply concerned to be in the Statehouse.