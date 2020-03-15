Some Idahoans reconsidering travel plans due coronavirus pandemic

As of Sunday afternoon, Idaho has five confirmed cases of coronavirus or COVID-19.

But even before those cases came to light, some Idahoans either canceled their flights or rebooked for a later date.

Ellen Drown, the travel consultant and owner of Desert Sun, said this is one of the hardest hits she has ever experienced as cruise and airlines are getting canceled due to the virus

"People are a little bit nervous about going with this going on," Drown said, adding "If you do have health issues, we do tell them maybe you want to postpone it to another time or another destination that's more comfortable for you."

Tom Frank, the creative services director at KMVT, said he couldn't even go to his cousin's funeral in Alberta, Canada after corporate banned all international traveling.

"I didn't feel good about it that I was going to miss this," Frank said. "... That I was going to miss seeing the family and all of that stuff. So I was upset."

Yet, he understands why that decision was needed saying, "We have to think of others."

"It isn't about just about the individual; it's about the whole," Frank said

The United States is recommending travelers avoid all nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy.

"Traveling anywhere else requires travelers to make informed decisions based on all available facts," Matthew Conde, Idaho's AAA spokesman, said.