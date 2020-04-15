Long-time Twin Falls resident Kelly Yost Hove passed away from COVID-19 complications early Easter morning, at the age of 79.

Son of Twin Falls woman who died of COVID-19 shares his experience (Source: Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

KMVT spoke with her son on Tuesday, as he described the difficulties of saying goodbye to a loved one for the last time over the phone.

Kelly Hove lived in Twin Falls her whole life, teaching piano lessons to local children and even producing an album.

"My mom was a beautiful women, very artistic, very lovely," said Brook Bond, Hove's son. "She loved nature in particular. A lot of people knew her, and I think that a lot of people liked her."

Hove was placed in Canyons Retirement Community in the memory care unit in February of this year. Then on April 1 she began showing symptoms of COVID-19 with a high fever and respiratory issues.

"She felt OK," Bond said. "Her fever was under control, but her lungs were not sounding particularly good apparently. The facility was on lockdown, so we were not able to go visit her. She was only able to talk to us on the telephone."

She was tested for COVID-19 and her results came back negative on April 2. Then, for unknown reasons, her results came back again, but positive on April 5.

"I would have been down there with her through the end, personally holding her hand," Bond said. "That's what I had imagined some day."

Eagle residents Brook Bond and his wife Kim, who is a hospice nurse, made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Hove over the phone, due to the care centers recommendations to stay away in order to not spread the virus. Kim spoke to her in the last few hours of her life.

"I would reassure her that I was going to help take care of it," Kim said. "That I wanted her to be in a beautiful place and I encouraged family members to talk about beautiful things to her."

Brook and Kim described their grieving process as a roller coaster of emotions.

"That was one of my biggest heart aches, that Brook couldn't go be with his mother, that her husband Kent could not go be by her side, that she wasn't rallied around the room by family because we were not able to go into the center,"

Brook and Kim are not able to give Kelly Hove a service at this time but hope to gather to remember her once they are able.