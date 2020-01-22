Son shoots mother, then himself in murder-suicide plot, police say

Idaho State Police assisted Boise County deputies in responding to a call of shots fired at a home near Garden Valley early Monday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies and troopers located two adults who were deceased in an upstairs room.

It's believed that Joshua Beckwith shot and killed his mother Helen Beckwith over a domestic dispute, before shooting himself.

Law enforcement discovered there were two adults and a child there at the time of the shooting, but were able to leave safely.