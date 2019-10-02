South Central Community Action Partnership receives $6,000 donation

South Central Community Action Partnership typically serves between 14,000-15,000 individuals each year, and a recent donation from a local corporation has made these efforts that much easier.

SCCAP is a non-profit organization that provides services to low-income families in all eight Magic Valley counties.

They provide assistance in everything ranging from housing to education, and after a generous donation, they can do even more.

“Recently we received a very nice donation from Agropur, out of Jerome, in a little over $6,000 in a donation that will help us provide one of the programs that we offer, food,” says Ken Robinette, executive director.

SCCAP has a pantry and warehouse full of food they receive from the USDA. Which is then packaged and sent out to eleven food pantries throughout the Magic Valley.

At first, having some restrictions, SCCAP can now broaden what they give.

"For years we have been unable to accept food from USDA that needed to be refrigerated, such as eggs, milk and cheese," said Robinette. "With this new walk in refrigerator, we will be able to do that, so we can provide more nutritional food to families throughout the Magic Valley."

Providing this donation is a Canadian based co-op, that's been in the dairy industry for more than 80 years. Agropur, which recently bought out Jerome Cheese, provided SCCAP with about $10,000 over the last few years.

“Our team has done some fundraising for them because we think that they do a lot of good things for our community and we wanted to be a part of that,” says Eric Gracida, Plant Manager at Agropur.

SCCAP'S walk-in fridge project will be onsite, right outside of their warehouse. This new addition will help continue their efforts of providing services and improving the lives of those in the Magic Valley.

There are a lot of local food drives coming up in support of SCCAP, so be on the lookout if you're interested in donating.