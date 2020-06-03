South Central Community Action Partnership receives large donation of food

The South Central Community Action Partnership was excited to receive a large donation of food today, over 40 thousand pounds of food.

Since March, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints had donated over 7 million pounds of food to 31 different states, and today the South Central Community Partnership received a donation.

"It is a full semi of food, we are going to be receiving over 40,000 pounds of food, which is going to be going out to families throughout the Magic Valley," said Ken Robinette, the CEO of South Central Community Action Partnership.

The LDS church saw that there were people in need, so they stepped in to help

"With people being laid off and hunger need, we saw a great need, increase in number of boxes they were boxing up, so Salt Lake City decided they would do this nationally, so we put in a request to have a semi load come and deliver to Twin Falls," said Ray Parrish, the public affairs representative for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

The CEO of the South Central Community Action Partnership says that COVID-19 has caused a greater need for the community.

"This donation is going to be very very helpful because we know that the impact has really not hit, there are a lot of people who have lost their jobs, a lot of people who can’t afford to purchase food, let alone, pay the rent on their homes, so we are going to be here, providing that service to the people in need," said Robinette.

In the past couple of months, South Central Community Action partnership has donated over 2,500 food boxes.

"We are just so thankful for the opportunity we have to help everyone in our community, doesn’t matter whether you are a member of our church or not, we know that everyone has needs, and the savior would want to go out and help everyone and that is why we do it," said Parrish.