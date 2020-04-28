S. Idaho health district taking applications for 'Community Hero' and 'Health Hero'

The South Central Public Health District is announcing a new community hero spotlight.

The community hero spotlight will be on the South Central Public Health District's Facebook page twice a week, honoring and recognizing someone in the Magic Valley who has gone above and beyond to the local community.

To nominate a local community hero to be recognized, email a short description of that person’s work, their name and county of residence, and a picture of that person or the service they have participated in to scphd@phd5.idaho.gov.

Additionally, people can nominate someone for the health hero award.

Those awards are given to four individuals: A youth volunteer, an adult volunteer, an adult professional and an organization that has made a difference in the health and welfare of the community.

Examples of a health hero and people and groups who have promoted a healthy lifestyle through activities at schools, churches, and places of work, or programs/activities to reduce suicides to name a few.

"This is a really wonderful opportunity to bring some of our incredible heroes into the light, so we can recognize them and appreciate what they do, and remember that while we are in a very difficult time during our lives." said Brianna Bodily from the South Central Public Health District. "It isn't only dark. There is plenty of light out there there are people who are taking advantage of the situation to make their communities better."

An award ceremony will be held for the health heroes once the pandemic is over and people can gather again.