South Central Public Health District to hold Q&A on COVID-19

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 12:02 PM, Mar 13, 2020

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Public Health District will be holding Facebook Live question and answer event on COVID-19 at noon Friday.

The South Central Public Health District in Twin Falls (Image: Elenee Dao)

The Facebook Live will include SCPHD Epidemiologist Tanis Maxwell, and Health Board Medical Consultant, Dr. Keith Davis who will answer questions from participants regarding COVID-19, according to their Facebook. You can find their Facebook page to participate in and view the Facebook Live at this link @SouthCentralPublicHealthDistrict

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus