South Central Public Health explains why disease spreads easily in the workplace

Following the outbreak of coronavirus at two Magic Valley food processing plants, KMVT wanted to find out just how easy it is for disease to spread in places like that.

A couple weeks ago, Rite Stuff Foods in Jerome announced they had 50 employees who had coronavirus, and last week, Ida-Beef confirmed 44 of their employees had tested positive.

South Central Public Health explains why respiratory illnesses spreads easy to begin with, but even more so when people are in close contact with others, explains Brianna Bodily.

"It isn't necessarily that these facilities don't care about their employees or putting them at undo risk, in some cases it's that these facilities aren't built to protect against a respiratory disease," Bodily said. "So that's why we've been working really hard to educate not only these facilities, but all other employers and community members too that we can't wait until the first case to take precautions. Everybody needs to take their precautions now."

Bodily also says that if people aren't sure what precautions their work has in place, to ask. Learn more information here.