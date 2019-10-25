South Central Public Health holds annual legislator luncheon

South Central Public Health District officials as well as local state representatives are working together to make the gem state healthier, gathering together at their annual luncheon Thursday, to talk about health in Idaho.

The yearly event gives the health district the chance to present their annual report for the last fiscal year, as well as a few presentations.

One of those presentations was by Cheryle Becker, a family and children's health administrator at SCPHD.

“A little bit about the history of two specific vaccine preventable diseases in Idaho, and the impact of immunizations, and then a little bit about the administrative rules that are up for replacement again this year,” Becker said of her presentation.

SCPHD covers eight counties (Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls) with elected officials from each in attendance, including Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke.

“It's really important for elected officials locally, but especially for the state elected officials, because the work of the south central public health is so important when you look at the health of the entire region and part of the state of Idaho, so the things that we're working on, dedicating staffs time too, it's good to be able to visit with legislatures, and be able to kind of give them an update of what's happening, this early to session time, so it'll help them be more informed come session time,” Reinke said.

Effective and thoughtful septic system designs, vaping and e-cigarettes, and a nurse talking about her experience helping with the measles outbreak in Washington were also talked about.

Becker explained how each topic is chosen.

“The presentations that we do usually are applicable to some situation during the year. This last year we had some measles in another state that we assisted with, and then we also have some administrative rules that are, in Idaho, they are looking at those administrative rules, so it was important to show legislatures what our stance is on those particular situations,” Becker stated.

