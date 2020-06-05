South Central Public Health reminds people to social distance, wash hands when attending events

While protests and vigils continue across both the country and the state in the death of George Floyd, some may be worried about seeing a possible spike in COVID 19 cases.

KMVT talked with South Central Community Health, and they tell us that anytime you attend a large gathering or event, you are putting yourself at risk of getting sick.

Brianna Bodily tells us that they have no place in getting political, and can't say whether or not people should have attended protests or vigils, but did say people should follow the guidelines the state has given for large events, and following the governor's reopening orders.

"When there is a big grouping of people the likelihood of a jump in cases does go up, because we do know there are some people out there who have covid 19 and they're not showing any symptoms, and we know there are people out there who are presenting symptoms, but don't believe it's covid 19 so they re enter society anyways and go about their regular day business," explained Bodily.

Bodily also said that they will really only know for certain if there is a spike in a couple of weeks, due to testing time.

She also reminds people to follow the governor's recommendations when it comes to group sizes, and to remember to wash hands, wear a mask, and social distance if possible.

