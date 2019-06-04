South Central Public Health warns about tanning beds

South Central Public Health District is reminding people about the dangers of using tanning beds.

Also called "fake baking," they may seem like an easy way to get a base tan, but it’s actually putting a person at a higher risk of getting skin cancer when using one, explains health education specialist Maryann Doshier.

“Using indoor tanning, the research has indicated that this will increase your risk for melanoma, a very serious skin cancer, by about 75 percent,” Doshier stated.

This is due to the heat used by the UV bulbs is "intense," which is why there's a time limit when it comes to using a tanning bed.

“I know that it very much has a limit of how long you can be in an indoor tanning equipment. So that alone should give you a hint that it's very intense UV rays that are being produced,” Doshier explained.

Doshier also reminds people to always remember to wear sunscreen, no matter how hot it may be outside, or if it’s overcast.

She also said that applies to those who may already have a tan.