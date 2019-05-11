South Central reminds people to wear sunscreen

While wearing sunscreen is important when it's sunny, it should be worn when it's overcast, or if spending time in the shade.

KMVT talked with South Central Public Health education specialist Maryann Doshier, who explained to us that while some sunscreen can cause some burns from the chemicals in it, it all depends on the kind you buy.

“That's one reason that you make sure you're not just buying whatever's the cheapest, generic thing you can buy. That’s one more reason you buy the SPF 30 or higher. There are also some sunscreens that are made for sensitive skin,” Doshier stated.

Doshier also said that people should take into consideration skin type, if you burn easily, or if you have blonde hair when buying sunscreen, as people with fair skin tend to burn easier.