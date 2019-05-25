South Central talks about foodborne illnesses prevention

South Central Public Health is reminding people about proper food handling and prep, to avoid foodborne illnesses.

There are four simple things to do to prevent getting a foodborne illness, such as E.coli and salmonella.

Josh Jensen, a public health program manager at South Central, explained that making sure hands and utensils are clean, separating plates and utensils, and cooking meat thoroughly will help people stay healthy.

Jensen also said that there’s one other step.

“One rule of thumb is when you're ready to eat, that's when you want to pull things out of the fridge or out of the cooler and use those. And if it's warm outside, like 90 degrees or so, you don't want the food to be out for too long. So we're talking about maximum 2 hours,” Jensen explained.

Jensen also said that when cooking meat, people should use a meat thermometer.

“Chicken, you cook a little bit higher temperature than your steaks, or your hamburgers or your pork. We're talking 165 degrees on your chicken, 160 on your ground meats, your hamburger patties, and then your fish and your steaks are 145,” Jensen said.

One in six Americans get food poisoning each year.

More food safety tips can be found at FoodSafety.gov.