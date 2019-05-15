South Hills Middle School gets spirit rock

Twin Falls tradition continued Tuesday at South Hills Middle where students and faculty buried a time capsule with school memorabilia, which was covered with the school’s very own spirit rock.

“It feels fantastic,” said South Hills Principal Ryan Ellsworth. “We got lots of kids here digging holes for the rock. We have the PTO, who's done a fantastic job of procuring the rock and getting community members to come down and help plant the rock in front of our school.”

PTO Co-President Spring Paul said getting a spirit rock as large as they did on South Hill’s campus wouldn’t have been possible without the work of Ed Pickett and Gary Miller who donated their time and equipment.

“So it should weigh right around 12,000 pounds is what they told us at the gravel yard,” Paul said. “We're going to put it on the ground and then have the principals spray paint it because they have teams a silver team and a purple team.”