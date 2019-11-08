South Hills Middle School hosts Fall Family Night

South Hills Middle School hosted a fall family night for all the students and their families Thursday.

The night was a chance for the parents to come in and hear about what their kids are learning at school, and meet their teachers.

Shannon Greene, the instructional coach for the middle school, says that having a night like this is important for the whole community because it helps parents feel more connected to the school.

“It’s really just about building relationships with the community, building relationships with parents, and making them feel welcome in our schools,” Greene said. “It can be very intimidating for parents to come, in. some people are comfortable coming in to the school, some people are not. If they get to come in and have a positive experience, then if they have to come in and have a difficult conversation, it makes that easier, it makes them more comfortable with that.”

During the night, the students and their parents walked through the school doing activities together.

"We are showcasing our First Friday clubs. We do them the first Friday of every month. It's things that teachers wanted to showcase with their students," Greene said.

In the spring, South Hills Middle School will host another community night, where different businesses and organizations nearby can come and talk about their careers, and inspire the students to dream big.