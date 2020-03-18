South central Idaho city, county and regional government agencies make temporary changes to access

City, county and regional state agencies are taking precautions to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Here is a list of some of the changes in south central Idaho.

MUNICIPALITIES

CITY OF JEROME

Starting Wednesday, March 18, Jerome will temporarily close access to public buildings, including City Hall, Fire Station No. 2, Public Works/Engineering, Wastewater Treatment Plant, Jerome Animal Shelter, Jerome Public Library and Jerome Police Department (restricted access). City Council chambers will be open for regularly scheduled meetings. City staff will be working and can be reached through the directory. The city's online and drop-off bill pay window will be open. The closures will be reevaluated at the end of March.

CITY OF TWIN FALLS

Twin Falls is suspending walk-in utility payments and some indoor and outdoor recreation. For online or over-the-phone payments, visit https://www.tfid.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1056. City recreation has suspended adult basketball, youth wrestling and Shotokan karate and closed the city pool. The decisions will be reevaluated on March 30. Outdoor recreation with practices slated to start the week of March 30 are to continue as planned for the time being. For more information about temporary recreation changes, visit