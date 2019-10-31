Southern Idaho Economic Development discusses program aimed to help veterans

Southern Idaho Economic Development is working to ensure veterans have a job through a program and convention they call ‘Hiring Heroes’.

Connie Stopher, the executive director for Southern Idaho Economic Development, told KMVT they've been doing the program for about 18 months, where they reach out to veterans at bases like Mountain Home and Hill Air Force base in Utah, and talk about why southern Idaho is a great place to live and work.

Stopher also explained that when they hold their Hiring Heroes event, they also have businesses show up to educate them about the benefits of hiring veterans.

“How can they recruit veterans, how can they retain them, and the actual benefits they get, monetarily and otherwise to their employee culture for hiring veterans," Stopher said. "Veterans have a higher unemployment rate than average citizens do. So there's definitely a gap between them being able to find employment, even though they're highly skilled. So we really feel like it's important to do this and thank or veterans and help employers find really great employees."

They were supposed to have an event Wednesday however, they had to postpone it due to not many people RSVPing.

Stopher said they'll be hosting one sometime in the New Year, after the holidays.