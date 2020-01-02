Southern Idaho Kids Magazine seeks nominees for special kids in area

Through the Little Kid Big Heart campaign, Southern Idaho Kids Magazine, is asking the community to submit photos as well as an explanation of kids they believe best exemplify what it means to have a big heart and service.

(Source: KMVT)

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 10, and children must be of 18 years of age or younger. To make a submission the name of the child, their age, and reason for why a person thinks they should be nominated must be included.

For more information on the campaign or to make a submission visit this linkhere.