Southern Idaho educators get hands-on opportunities during i-STEM regional conference

The annual i-STEM Regional Conference returns for its 10th year at the College of Southern Idaho hosted by the Idaho STEM Action Center.

On Monday, educators across Southern Idaho participated in several workshop across the campus from 3D printing, gaming with mathematics, digital portfolios for students, and applying science technology, engineering and mathematics concepts in hopes to implement it in the classrooms.

The conference is a four-day educational experience. At Monday's luncheon at the Harrett Center, Aaron McKinnon, the Idaho State Department of Education's science coordinator was the keynote speaker.

"Our standards are guiding and they open some awesome opportunities for us to take our kids wherever we can," McKinnon said. "So to give them the skills and practices, more than just the content, but the skills and practices and the idea of allowing them to be problem solvers, to look at the world in new ways and figure out what the world needs, how they can address those challenges ahead of them."

Ana Carpenter is a teacher at Heritage Academy in Jerome and will be gearing up to teach fourth and fifth grade students for the next school year. She attended the 3D printing workshop and said introducing STEM to her class will hopefully spark an interest in her students.

"This is something that might be the light bulb that goes, 'Hey, I really like this. I want too look more into this,'" Carpenter said.

Idaho Action STEM center was developed in 2015 to meet the needs in the Idaho workforce. John Hughes is a structural support dean for students success at CSI said the conference provides public kindergarten through 12th grade STEM education.

"They take away lesson plans, they take ways how to incorporate project-based learning, they learn about the Idaho state science standards," Hughes said.