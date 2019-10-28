Southern Idaho fire departments assisting in battling California wildfires

Several Fire Departments located across southern Idaho are lending their assistance in helping combat the latest destructive string of wildfires to ravage the state of California. Both the Gooding Fire Department, and the Rock Creek Fire Department are among those, and have deployed firefighters and equipment to the state of California.

Rock Creek Fire Chief Aaron Zent, said the department has a contract with the Idaho Department of Lands and was dispatched through the Bureau of Land Management field office in Shoshone, ID.

"I have three staff there currently." Zent said. "They'll be there for about two weeks on this fire, unless the fire is put out prior to that."

"We sent a type 4 brush engine down to Sonoma, California to the Kincade Fire," Gooding Fire Department, Deputy Chief Tim Rienstra said. "We sent two firefighters from the Gooding Fire District and we filled a third from the Rock Creek Fire District."

The Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County had grown to 66,000 acres and was only 5% contained as of Monday morning.. According to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection, the Kincade Fire has destroyed close to 100 structures and damaged 16 others. The fire has also forced thousands of Californians to evacuate their homes, and caused widespread power outages across the state, and resulted in the injuriesof at least 2 fire fighters. The addition of severe weather, in the form of near hurricane-force winds over the weekend made the task of combating the fire for firefighters all the more difficult. With wind gust exceeding 80 mph, the scene at the Kincade Fire provided a new element for southern Idaho firefighters.

"The wind is a huge a factor. areas we've never seen before," Gooding Fire Department, Deputy Chief Tim Rienstra said. ""When you have a fire that's blowing as fast as reports of 93 mph. That fire is moving just fast."

The effects of the strong weekend winds in California are seen firsthand by Gooding Fire Chief, Brandon Covey, who is among those assisting firefighters in northern California.

"We've got a lot of trees down in the area due to the wind event," Covey said. "We're going to keep our head on a swivel and watch each others backs."

While Sunday's weather conditions were challenging, Monday is providing a new opportunity for the more than 4,000 personnel looking to make ground in fighting the blaze. Despite that, it's a only a short window of opportunity, as a second high wind event is expected Tuesday night, with little to no rain expected for the rest of the month.

For the latest information on the Kincade Fire, you can find more information here