Idaho schools implement distance learning programs, education board discusses extending school closure

Parents, teachers and students across southern Idaho are figuring out what it looks like to go to school during a pandemic.

Principal Vogt supervises the line at Twin Falls High School to ensure social distancing. (Source: Eva Craner)

School district and charter schools across the state are launching efforts to continue on with the school year following the Idaho State Board of Education's directive for classroom facilities to soft close, until at least April to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"Currently we know they'll be closed until April 20th unless something big happens and the governor changes the guidance that we've received," said Eva Craner, the public relations director for Twin Falls School District.

The Twin Falls School District, among others, is implementing a distance education plan, to ensure students can continue to receive instruction and food service while campus is closed.

On Monday, the Twin Falls School District distributed roughly 2050 Chromebooks, one per family, to help students and parents access digital educational materials. Teachers also began reaching out to parents and students to establish lines of communications and lay the groundwork for the distance learning program. Craner says the plan is for students to receive four hours (2.5 for kindergarten) of instructional time per day for a total of 20 hours per week.

"We have had a few questions about what's four hours of instructional time and what does that mean," Craner said. "It's not necessarily time when the student is connected directly with the teacher doing like a video chat. It could be reading time, it could be time working on a project or practicing skills associated with a content area. There's really a wide variety of tools our teachers can use."

Because not every student has access to the internet, the district is providing physical packets of educational instruction available for primary and secondary students. Parents are also being informed of where where public Wi-Fi is available and service providers that are offering deals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure students are still able to receive a meal service while schools under a soft closure, the district is offering Grab-and-Go pick up meals at six schools in the area from 10:30 a.m. to noon during the school week. Each Grab-and-Go is a breakfast and lunch combo, parents can pick up by themselves at the front of the six designated locations. Monday, the first day of the Grab-and-Go meal service program, resulted in staff distributing just shy of 3,000 total meals to 1,495 children. Eva Craner says parents were required to be with their child in order to pick up the meal on Sunday, but after obtain a waiver from board of education that's no longer the case.

Another key requirement that's been waived by the State Board of Education this school year, is the requirement of seniors to complete a senior project

"Senior projects weren't like to be able to take place, and on the school district side their looking at their own requirements and how to adjust for grades and how to complete some of these things as best they can," said Debbie Critchfield, the president of the Idaho State Board of Education."I can't imagine a senior on that was already on track to graduate would be prohibited from graduating, Now what that graduation will look like, that's a whole different component to this."

Flexibility has proven to be essential from the get-go in schools navigating a school year amid a pandemic. But the environment the decision was made for schools to soft-close through April 20 is different than the one were in today, especially in light of President Donald Trump's announcement the federal government is extending its social distancing guidelines through April. At this point Critchfield says, the state is doing what it can to get out of the way of local districts in being able to make decisions and implement distance learning to the best of their abilities. But as to what changes could come down the pike for the remainder of the school year, Critchfield says anything and everything is on the table, including whether or not the state board will need to extend the April 20 soft-closure date.

"That's the 24,000 question here." Critchfield said. "Twenty-four hours ago we got the announcement from President Trump that he was extending his distancing days till April 30, and the State Board of Education clearly set April 20 as the soft closure date, and this is a developing conversation as we get input from public health officials and the governors task force, we will be able to have a very comprehensive conversation about what reopening will look like."

Critchfield says the conversation about reopening is in the context of two ideas: At what point do officials consider reopening for this school year and what does reopening look like in the fall.

"I think there are similarities between the two, but I also there are two very distinct ways in approaching that," Critchfield said.

On Monday, the Idaho State Board of Education met to discuss the possibility of extending the "soft-closure" date for K-12 education, and will have a decision next week. Asked whether, the board could possible see extending the soft closure into the next year, Critchfield said it's on the table.

"Honestly. at this point I think anything and everything is on the table," she said.

School districts are asking parents to remain patient during this time as classes move online. Craner says if parents in the Twin Falls School District did not hear from a teacher Monday that could be because the district doesn't have the parent's correct contact information. Anyone not receiving communications from teachers, schools, or the district is encouraged to contact their child's school.