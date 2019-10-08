Southern Idaho student faces charges for threatening students online

A 13-year-old student faces charges for making online threats against other students in August.

Officials say they were notified of the situation with the East Minico Middle School student.

The Rupert Police Department said in Facebook post the student threatened to shoot students at school. Police say the threats were made on Aug. 29 within an Instagram chat room.

Due to the nature of the threats, low enforcement presence was increased at the all Minidoka County schools.

However, investigators quickly determined the threats were against an individual and not the school itself.

“We will always take threats against our schools very seriously,” said Chief James Wardle, in a news release. “We will always err on the side of caution to make sure that students are safe when they attend school.”

The case has been forwarded to the Minidoka County prosecutor.

The student will be charged with threatening violence on school grounds.

