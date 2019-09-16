Southern Idaho switch to electronic WIC cards

Recipients of the Women, Infants and Children benefits program will soon be using an electronic benefits system, called eWIC, instead of paper checks.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said the change took effect Thursday in southern Idaho. Residents of Idaho County and northern Idaho will have to wait until Oct.10 to access the card.

Christie Litzsinger, Idaho WIC Director, said the card is a way to make life simpler for WIC participants as time has changed.

"I think they're going love it because all of their foods are on like a debit-type card, and they will be able to go to the store and purchase whatever they need," she said. "Whereas when they were on the check system, the check had specific food on the check. So, if they were to use one of the checks, they had to purchase everything on that check."

Litzsinger said eWic is quicker and more convenient, adding that it's easier for the cashiers, as there will be fewer hassles at checkout.