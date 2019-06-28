Spa show comes to southern Idaho, BBB hopes consumers understand every detail

A spa show is coming to southern Idaho this weekend, and the Better Business Bureau has some advice on what to be on the look out for when getting good deals on any home show coming to town.

"'Can you come out and finish delivering the spa?'or 'Can you come out or call an electrician to come out and wire this spa for me?' 'Can you show me how to use my spa?,'" listed Beau Burk, a partner and manager of Snake River Pool and Spa in Twin Falls.

Those are the questions Burk said they receive often after an out-of-state spa show comes into town in the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley.

"We just like to warn people that if you are buying at these types of home shows, if you're getting a great deal, be aware of who you're buying it from," said Jeremy Johnson, with the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB said they have been alerted from businesses and customers of not just this specific spa show, but others, that come from out-of-town and reportedly drop off hot tubs without doing any wiring or maintenance services.

"Make sure you can ask the questions and see if that will be provided for you. Also, if you’re purchasing from a company that is not locally based, you might want to ask them 'If there is problems, how can I contact you?' 'How do I get customer service, if I need a repair, what do I do?' And ask those questions so you’ll understand," she said. "And if then you don’t feel comfortable, then you can choose another business to purchase from."

Fanupo Peapealalo, the show coordinator for the Spa Pool and Barbebue Show coming this weekend, said they explain everything to customers.

"We explain everything what they need to, what’s required of them, and we tell them what they need. I mean, as far as the tub, it’s already contained, self sustained, we just deliver it," he said. "And then we set it in place to where they want it and then it’s up to the customers to get the electrician to hook up because everything is already in there. All you have to do is get the electrical hooked up, and then stick a garden hose to fill it up and that’s it."

"And that's what you tell the customers, right?" Our KMVT reporter asked.

"Every customer that we’ll sell to, that’s what we explain to them," Peapealalo said.

He said that after a customer does get their spa hooked up, they can call back if they have any questions or concerns.

"That’s why we have that 1-800 number. As soon as they get the electrical hooked up, if they have any questions or problems on how to set up the programming on the spa, they’ll just call in and the people on the other end of the 1-800 number will walk them through," Peapealalo said.

If someone is heading out to any out-of-state home show that comes in, the BBB said just to understand what you're getting into.

"Really, it falls on the consumer who has spent a lot of times a large amount of money and then they’re out of the customer service they need," Johnson said.

"We just want people to be educated on what they’re going to get from somebody that’s actually coming from out of the area," Burk said.

John Pitz, the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds manager, said that the show had originally called and asked to put a "backyard sale" on in their facility.

The fairground said they only rent out the spaces, but they are changing what their contract says.

"We’re working a program now with our attorneys now to get language in so we’re more aware of what they’re selling when we rent facilities here," Pitz said.

KMVT made multiple attempts to contact the person who put in the application to rent the facility, but never heard back.