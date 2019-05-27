Spokane mayor seeking to lure jobs and residents to city

As the Seattle area becomes more crowded and more expensive, Spokane Mayor David Condon sees an opportunity to grow the state's second-largest city.

Condon has been visiting the Seattle area and selling Spokane as a place with an educated workforce, cheap housing, shorter commutes and lots of amenities.

Condon focuses on contacting alumni of the five universities that operate in the Spokane region, in hopes they might move jobs to the city of 219,000 residents.

The focus is on business decision makers between the ages of 25 to 40, and jobs that pay between $60,000 and $125,000 a year.

Condon says top targets include jobs in finance, health care and insurance, plus manufacturing.

