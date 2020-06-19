St. Luke's Children's expresses importance of OHV safety

Families and friends will find themselves enjoying all that Idaho has to offer this summer, between lakes, rivers, and four wheeling trails.

Jennifer Westendorf tells KMVT about OHV and ATV safety for children. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

But before you go, we have some advice for keeping safe on the dirt roads.

Off highway vehicles are becoming very popular for the whole family.

Any child under 18 has to have a Department of Transportation approved helmet on, those have full face shields.

Wearing shoes and socks that protect the ankles is also required, long sleeve shirts and pants can protect your skin from the heat of the engine.

Also, if the child is going to be driving the four wheeler or OHV, they should take a safety course through the Sheriff's Office.

They need to get in contact with their local sheriff's department they can contact us at St. Luke's Children's injury prevention, or they can contact the state of Idaho Parks and Rec and find out what the schedule is for the classes coming up, they have them year round, so it's not just once a year," said Jennifer Westendorf from St. Luke's Children's.

Children learn how to break properly, how to maneuver over rocks and logs, and how to turn the vehicles during the class.