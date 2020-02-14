St Luke's Children's works to keep kids safe around the Magic Valley

Some people may not know that Safe Kids has been renamed to St. Luke's Children's. St. Luke's Children's is still doing the exact same thing as safe kids was.

Safe Kids is now being called St. Luke's Children's.

They work to help keep children safe and healthy throughout the Magic Valley.

They fit kids for bike, ski, and ATV helmets.

They also do car seat checks, so people can come in and St. Luke's Children's will check to see if the car seat is installed properly in the car.

They also have classes for children, such as Safe Sitter classes to prepare people to be a good babysitter.

They are open everyday, but they often are not there because they travel to different counties for events.

"Calling us beforehand, and making the appointment is crucial with us where w do serve 8 counties, we can be out doing classes and doing community events. We can be gone for 3 or 4 days out of the week the majority of the hours we are open," said Jennifer Westendorf.

They can be reached at (208) 814-7640.