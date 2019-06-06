St. Luke's Fund donates $290K for community nonprofits

On Wednesday, more than 30 Magic Valley organizations were recipients for St. Luke's Magic Valley 2019 Health Community Improvement Fund grants.

Twin Falls County leaders, St. Luke's health officials, along with the award recipients gathered inside the hospital for a luncheon.

"For 2019 we were able to support local organizations with over $290,000, and since 2006 we've given out $3.1 million in support," said Kyli Gough, St. Luke's community manager.

The recipients were called one-by-one to receive the grant award and share how the funds would be used.

"Hearing people collectively on what they're doing and how they're connecting with each other is really pretty powerful and it's so exciting to be part of St. Luke's and see that we're able to support such good work," Gough said.

Two senior centers in the Magic Valley said the funds will improve their services.

"It will allow us to continue to feeding seniors who are 60 and over who do not qualify for existing programs due to the fact they possibly they could be driving," said Jeanette Roe, executive director for the Twin Falls Senior Center.

"Help us feed home-bound or injured or laid up seniors with home deliver meals, which gives them a good healthy meal in the middle day, everyday," said Lynne Corbett.