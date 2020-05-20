St. Luke's Health System to close COVID screening and specimen collection tents

St. Luke's Health System will close selected COVID-19 screening and specimen collection on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, the move comes as the St. Luke's Health System shifts from its initial COVID-19 response to a longer-term strategy for serving patients.

The screening tents will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, and screening services will be available in clinic settings beginning Saturday.

Patients with COVID-19 symptoms will be directed to the following St. Luke's facilities for screening and specimen collection during each clinic's regular operating hours:

- Magic Valley: St. Luke's Quick Care at 775 Pole Line Rd. W

- Jerome: St Luke's Clinic - Jerome Family Medicine at 132 5th Ave. W.

- Wood River Valley: St Lule's Clinic - Family Medicine in Hailey at 1450- Aviation Dr.

- Boise: St Luke's Clinic - Family Medicine at 701 E. Parkcenter Blvd.

- Meridian: St Luke's Clinic - Ada Family Medical Associate at Portico East, 3399 E. Louise Dr.

St Luke's will continue taking extra precautions to protect patients and staff from infection, and if someone believes they have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been infected they are encouraged to first utilize St. Luke's self-triage tool to find next steps.

• Patients will be required to login to myChart to access the tool. If they don’t have a myChart account, they can create one here.

• If self-triage indicates that a patient should be tested, they will be able to schedule an appointment right in myChart with one of the clinics listed above.

• Patients needing to visit the emergency department to treat severe symptoms, they should call ahead to their local facility and ask for a protective facemask upon arrival.

• They may also call St. Luke’s COVID-19 hotline for instructions or assistance at 208-381-9500.

It's noted in the press release that communities should prepare to see waves of COVID-19 activity for weeks and months to come, and that St. Luke's will continue to monitor its communities' testing need and is prepared to open additional screening and specimen locations quickly if needed.