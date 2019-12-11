St. Luke's Lifestyle Medicine hosting screening of plant-based eating documentary

On Friday, St. Luke's Lifestyle Medicine will be hosting a screening of the a documentary promoting plant-based eating.

The film tiled "The Game Changers" is executive produced by several athletes, directors and actors including James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Novak Djokovic and Chris Paul. The documentary follows UFC fighter and special forces trainer James Wilks in his journey to learn more about meat, protein and strength, and plant-based eating for athletes.

"It follows several athletes all across the world who have changed their eating style to reflect a more plant-based style with more fruits, more vegetables, more legumes, more seeds," said Milissa A. Sleight, a registered dietitian with St. Luke's Magic Valley. "And they've seen big improvements for their health."

The screening will take places at St Luke's Magic Valley at 801 Pole Line Road West in the lower level Oak Rooms in Twin Falls. The cost of attending the screening is free, and to attend the event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13th just be sure to RSVP by calling 208-814-0094.