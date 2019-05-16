St. Luke's Quick Care offers extended hours to meet demand

St. Luke’s Quick Care is now offering new and extended hours to better serve the community.

If you can’t decide whether or not to visit urgent care or the emergency room, a good rule of thumb is to determine if your problem can be solved within an hour or less.

Your primary care physician is better at filling prescription requests and managing chronic conditions.

If you feel extreme chest pains or horrible shortness of breath or find yourself with a very serious injury then you should probably head to the emergency room.

Urgent care can help take care of those minor injuries and provides a more cost effective alternative.

Quick care will now be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. year round, with abbreviated hours on major holidays.

“Our numbers have increased just dramatically over the last year,” said Martha Taylor, medical director. “Even the past six months that we’ve been tracking that more carefully. I don’t see that slowing down at all just because of that need.”

Their busiest hours are in the morning between 8 and 10 a.m. and then again between 4 and 6 p.m.

The slowest hours are usually between noon and two, so if you can wait, those are the best times to try and get in.

She says they typically see a lot of sprains, strains, poison ivy and those affected by heat exhaustion. As a reminder, patients are taken in priority of their injury or condition, not necessarily the order of which they come in.

