St. Luke's Wood River to resume some limited services on Friday

KETCHUM, IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) St. Luke’s Wood River Valley will resume limited services, including inpatient admissions and clinic visits, on a case-by-case basis beginning on Friday, April 3, according to a press release. The decision follows an announcement from hospital leaders on March 20 to suspend normal operations at St. Luke’s Wood River, due to the challenges resulting from significant community spread of COVID-19 in Blaine County.
Since that announcement in March, Blaine County has continued to be a hot spot for COVID-19 in the Gem-state. As of Thursday, the 351 cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed in Blaine County, represent the most among any other county in Idaho. The relatively low population within the county and frequency in which people become infected from COVID-19, has resulted in an immense burden being placed on the smaller hospital, as it’s capacity and resources for treating the ill have been a concern and as health care workers including both doctors and nurses have become infected with the virus. The decision to resume limited services, was not taken lightly by hospital leaders.
“We are taking a thoughtful, measured approach to reinstating services to ensure we deliver exceptional care in a safe environment,” St. Luke’s Wood River Chief Operating Officer/CNO, Carmen Jacobsen, said in a press release. “We will continue to evaluate how we best deliver safe patient care given the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are learning, very quickly, just how nimble and resourceful health care providers are having to be through the course of this pandemic.”
St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital has seen the need to be flexible during the pandemic too, as COVID-19 patients have required being transported from Blaine County to the hospital here in Twin Falls to receive treatment. That practice has garnered questions from local residents, the virus being spread the hospital reaching if a surge in confirmed cases were to occur. On Thursday afternoon, health officials from the South Central Public Health District confirmed community spread of COVID-19 in Twin Falls County. According to information from
St. Luke’s Wood River’s Emergency Department continues to be fully operational for medical emergencies. Patients needing higher levels of care will be transferred to appropriate facilities based on our standard operating procedure as a critical access hospital.
Patients seeking same day care for non-COVID urgent illnesses and injuries will be triaged and seen at the walk-in clinic at the Physician Office Annex (POA) at 100 Hospital Drive daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice. While walk-ins are accepted at this location, patients are encouraged to call ahead to be put on the schedule to ensure optimal safety;
The St. Luke’s Family Medicine Clinic will reopen on a limited basis Monday, April 6, for patients without COVID symptoms for medical needs; hours will be Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Internal medicine, gastroenterology, neurology, OB and other specialty services will be available on a rotating basis. Patients are being directed to contact their primary care providers or, if they do not have a primary care provider, to phone the clinic directly at 208-788-3434 for assessment to determine the