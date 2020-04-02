St. Luke's Wood River to resume some limited services on Friday

St. Luke’s Wood River Valley will resume limited services, including inpatient admissions and clinic visits, on a case-by-case basis beginning on Friday, April 3, according to a press release. The decision follows an announcement from hospital leaders on March 20 to suspend normal operations at St. Luke’s Wood River, due to the challenges resulting from significant community spread of COVID-19 in Blaine County.

Since that announcement in March, Blaine County has continued to be a hot spot for COVID-19 in the Gem-state. As of Thursday, the 351 cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed in Blaine County, represent the most among any other county in Idaho. The relatively low population within the county and frequency in which people become infected from COVID-19, has resulted in an immense burden being placed on the smaller hospital, as it’s capacity and resources for treating the ill have been a concern and as health care workers including both doctors and nurses have become infected with the virus. The decision to resume limited services, was not taken lightly by hospital leaders.

“We are taking a thoughtful, measured approach to reinstating services to ensure we deliver exceptional care in a safe environment,” St. Luke’s Wood River Chief Operating Officer/CNO, Carmen Jacobsen, said in a press release. “We will continue to evaluate how we best deliver safe patient care given the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are learning, very quickly, just how nimble and resourceful health care providers are having to be through the course of this pandemic.”