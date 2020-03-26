St. Luke's Magic Valley adds drive-up COVID-19 screenings

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital is now offering drive-up tents for screening specimen collection, to test for the coronavirus. It’s taking place daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the Surgery Center.

Similar to Boise and Blaine County, these drive-up screenings allow community members to stay inside their vehicles for registration, and sample collection, if needed. Since the virus is so contagious, this screening process is meant to protect health care workers and patients by keep those with mild symptoms from going inside the hospital.

However, it's recommended for patients to call the hospital prior to getting in line to make sure they meet the criteria for the screening process. Also, they might be directed to different tent locations. St. Luke's Magic Valley, will not administer sample collections on patients that don't have specific symptoms.

“The signs we’re looking at now are; fever, cough, shortness of breath or gastrointestinal symptoms,” said Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Jerome and Wood River facilities. "Along with that, we’re looking at in the last 14 days if they have come in contact with a suspected or known COVID-19 patient."

If a patient is approved for testing, health care workers will take a swab of the nose at no cost. The time may vary on when exactly the test results will come back.