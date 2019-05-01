St. Luke's hosts event for employees to contribute to hospital health foundation programs

St. Luke's Magic Valley recognize that their staff are part of the efforts that help the health foundation programs to thrive.

On Wednesday, the hospital kicked off it's "I-Give Campaign" by showcasing several of the hospital's departments inside the cafeteria.

"We have pediatrics patients emergency funds, we have cancer patients emergency funds, and it's also a great opportunity for our staff and employees at the hospital to learn about those funds," said St. Luke's Foundation Executive Director Dawn Soto.

The campaign runs throuhg May 31 and it's a way to provide information to employees about the health program to steer fundraising efforts.

"We're hoping to raise $300,000 this year to support children with special needs that's with mental or physical disabilities," Soto said. "These funds help provide grants for those orthotics or different therapies that children need and it goes straight to the patients and we're really proud of it. We're asking our employees to invest with us and we're seeing great returns."

The campaign is only for employees.