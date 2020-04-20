St. Luke's hopes to increase coronavirus testing capacity

St. Luke's Health System says it's looking to significantly increase its testing capacity for the coronavirus by using its own labs.

Hospital officials say they want facilities in Boise, Twin Falls, Ketchum, Meridian, Nampa and McCall to start using their own labs starting Monday.

But that depends on getting particular testing supplies that have been in high demand. Officials say testing capacity could surpass 1,700 a day by May.

St. Luke's also says that drive-up screening tents will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week in Boise, Meridian and Twin Falls starting Monday.

Officials say volume is greater in the morning.