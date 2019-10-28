St. Luke's physician discusses this year's flu season

The cold weather is approaching, bringing with it a peak in the flu virus infection, in this week's Fit and Well Idaho report we hear what St. Luke's resident physician says about this years upcoming flu season.

St. Lukes physician talks about this years flu season (KMVT/KSVT)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports last year that an average of 40-million cases of influenza were positive and of those 50,000 people died from the flu virus. Resident physician tells KMVT that it’s really hard to predict if this year's flu season is going to be better or worse. Those most a risk are those children younger than age 5 and those older than age 65. He says the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Coughing into your arm and making sure you wash your hands are really the best ways you can prevent yourself and loved ones from getting the flu, second best option is to get the flu vaccine," says Luke Sugden, resident physician at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

Sugden says that anybody over the age of 6 months can get the the flu vaccine. Anyone with questions should consult with their local physician or pharmacist.