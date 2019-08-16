St. Luke's program aims to change lifestyles

A program at St. Luke’s is helping people achieve whole body health.

The Complete Health Improvement Program or Chip will teach participants how to integrate optimal whole foods, plant based nutrition, exercise and stress reduction tools into your life to make long-lasting lifestyle changes.

The class is 18 sessions delivered over 12 weeks. Those who suffer from high blood pressure or cholesterol, depression, arthritis, pre-diabetes or Type 2 diabetes and several other conditions might able to prevent or reverse their problems and symptoms.

“When we introduce outside external influences like food or exercise, it allows our mind to physically change to the point where we have improved endorphins in our brain that tells us we're happier,” said Melissa Sleight, registered dietitian. It actually improves our outcomes.”

The course includes a cholesterol panel, a health risk assessment, plus blood pressure, waist, height and weight measurements.

