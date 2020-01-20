St. Luke’s releases Community Health Needs Assessment for 2019

Obesity and improving behavioral health services are at the top of Southern Idaho’s most significant health needs.

The Community Health Needs Assessment is released every three years. (Source: KMVT)

That's according to a new study by St. Luke’s.

The study is called the Community Health Needs Assessment.

St. Luke’s conducts the comprehensive research every three years.

Health officials hope the study sheds lights on the most serious health issues and trends in the communities where St. Luke’s hospitals are located.

And when it comes to solving the issues, St. Luke’s says it’s up to the community to partner with them.

“It is significant to each and every one of us, because we are what make up this community, if you have an interest and desire to do something we would love to hear from you and partner with those that want to make a difference,” said Kyli Gough, St. Luke’s manager of community health.

The CHNA’s are developed with input from a wide range of community representatives and organizations.

Quantitative date from national, state and local sources is also used.

Other top health issues very by community, but they include diabetes, death by suicide, substance abuse and tobacco use.

Affordable health care, health insurance and dental care are also on the list of priorities.