St. Luke's to hold Family Fun Night before school starts

St. Luke's Magic Valley is hosting an event for families to come together, learn how to be healthy and participate in some fun activities.

Makenzie Ellsworth, a program coordinator for the employee safety and well-being team with St. Luke's, said children can learn how to make a healthy, tasty pizza with their head chef.

"They’ll also be learning nutrition tips from our dietitian Diana as well as making chef hats and partaking in movement activities outside with our employees of the safety and well-being team," Ellsworth said.

She said the event will be interactive and is also great learning experience.

"Our goal with this event is to offer interactive opportunity for families to come here to St. Luke's and spend some quality time together before the busy school year begins and we wanted to do that with movement, nutrition and creativity with the chef hat decorating," Ellsworth said.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the hospital's cafeteria.

They suggest that children are 8 years of age or older. Tickets are limited and they require participants to register prior to the event.

A family of two starts at $10.

For more information, visit the Family Fun Night event website.