St. Luke's unveils new masking and visitor procedures

St. Luke's is now following an updated pandemic visitor and masking policy those going to the hospital need to be aware.

The policy includes universal masking for all patients, visitors, staff and vendors.

The policy also limits the number of visitors and who they can be.

For example, a woman in labor can have one person with her in the delivery room, and patients who are at the end of their life may have two.

Dr. Robert Cavagnol, the executive medical director at St. Luke's, explains the reasoning.

"Everything that we're doing, we're trying to put safety of our patients, our staff, our physicians and our visitors at the very top of our priority list," Cavagnol said.

Children under 14 will not be allowed in, except under extraordinary circumstances, such as end of life.

Deliveries such as flowers or gifts, will not be allowed for the time being.

The visitors who are allowed first have to go through a screening.

"They go through a temperature scanner, and so that also helps us to screen people to see if they have an elevated temperature," Cavagnol said. "And anyone who comes in we have a series of screening questions we ask, and we're really trying to do is see if they have any symptoms that people may not necessarily recognize as a symptom of COVID."

Cavagnol also acknowledges that he knows it's a challenge, but asks everyone to be understanding.

"Someone comes in and infects a certain number of nurses or doctors, those are people who are unavailable for other patients," he said. "So we get it. It's challenging for people and some families get upset, and I would be upset too. At the same time, I think I would understand that the hospital and the health system makes these decisions based on the safest care for everyone."