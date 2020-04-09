St. Luke's unveils program to help employees with essential food needs

St. Luke's is giving back to their workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees at St. Luke's locations in Idaho are now able to get the essential food items at work. They're able to pick up things like milk, eggs and cheese, through their "grocery2go" program.

They're also looking at take-and-bake options as well, things like lasagna and enchiladas.

Trina Lewis, the director of food and nutrition for St. Luke's Health System, says that by offering this service, it shows their appreciation for those on the front lines.

"Everybody at St. Luke's, all the nurses, all the respiratory therapists that are coming in, they just love that we have this option available for them and it also helps protect them from having to go to a large store to purchase these items," Lewis stated.

Right now, it's being offered at the Meridian, Nampa, Plaza mini mart, Magic Valley and Boise locations.

But don't worry, they're coming up with an option for the smaller locations such as Jerome and the Wood River Valley.