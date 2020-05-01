Stage one of reopening Idaho explained

Idaho’s stay-home expired at the end of April. Now, May first through the 15th rings in Governor Brad Little’s new Stay Healthy Order, which is the name of stage one. This comes from the four-stage plan, Rebounding Idaho, aimed at reopening Idaho’s economy.

-Business:

In stage one, 90% of businesses can open their doors.

Those include most retail-type businesses, organized youth activities, child care and houses of worship.

However, they must meet social distancing guidelines and sanitation protocols.

Additionally, cash grants of up to $10,000 dollars will be available to small businesses.

Telework, or working from home for non-essential workers is still encouraged.

Close-contact services such as gyms, salons and restaurants will remain closed until stage two.

-Eateries:

Restaurants will remain closed during stage one. However, pick-up and delivery are still options.

Restaurant operators have two weeks to develop an operational plan to reopen for stage two.

-Travel:

A 14-day quarantine, is still in-place for any out of state visitors entering Idaho.

This also applies to Idahoans, who leave the state and come back. Non-essential travel is prohibited.

-Gatherings:

Gatherings of any size are still not recommended, both in public and in private.

Visits to senior living facilities correctional facilities are not allowed.

Bars, nightclub and, large venues will continue to stay closed until the last stage of this entire four-stage plan.

It's important note, everyone must continue to maintain CDC guidelines.

That includes; social distancing, sanitation protocols and wearing masks in public.

So that no case spikes interfere with moving to the next stages.

