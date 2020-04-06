Idaho education board votes to extend soft-closure, but leaves pathway for reopening

On Monday, the Idaho State Board of Education voted in favor of extending the soft closure directive for public school districts and charters schools through the rest of the school year.

State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield said they intended to leave a door open for local school districts to make decisions in potentially re-opening. (KMVT/KSVT)

The board is also leaving a pathway open for schools to re-open again before the school year is over, so long as public health districts deem it safe to do so, social distancing guidelines are met and the school meets a set of criteria the board will specify April 13.

"That's exactly what we intended," said Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield.

Recognizing where the board was in regards to federal mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order, and State Board's soft-closure directive for school through April 20, Critchfield said they made the decision to extend the closure but also wanted to leave room for local schools to make decisions.

"We also recognize that characteristics, circumstances, community spread, et cetera, is so different from place to place that the districts needs to work in consultation with their local public health to make re-opening decisions," Critchfield said.

If social distancing guidelines are met along with an OK from public health officials to reopen, schools will also have to met a set of criteria which will be specified by the board on April 13.

"The uniformity side of that is our board will work with state public health and members of the governor's task force to develop some baseline criteria so everyone's working on the same piece of paper while making decisions," Critchfield said.

While schools will be closed for the remainder of the year, distance or remote learning will be allowed to continue. Critchfield said no students will be penalized for the extension of the soft closure or be held back. The State Board also voted to allow some additional flexibility to local schools by removing state requirements.

"We provided waivers for schools for their instructional hours and the administration of some tests," Critchfield said. "Clearly this is once in a generation, we hope, time. They're trying to deliver the basics of learning, and for them to have to spend energy right now doesn't make sense."

In March, the SBOE directed all public school districts and charter schools to soft close, while also providing guidance during the soft closure for schools to provide essential services. Since then, schools districts across Idaho have implemented or are working toward implementing distance learning programs and meal services in compliance with social distancing guidelines, which is all allowed to continue.

"We know the school districts, they want some certainty about their operations, and we're not able to fully provided that, and in lieu of that to allow them some room to make local decisions with their locally elected trustees is important," Critchfield said.

According to a press release, which is attached in its entirety in this article, the State Board also heard updates from the presidents of Idaho's four-year institutions who expressed concerns over how the COVID-19 outbreak could create "serious financial challenges" in Idaho's higher education system.

The board also approved the first reading of amended policy to create more flexibility for institution presidents in the area of human resources management due to unforeseen catastrophes like the COVID-19 pandemic, the press release states. The proposal will be considered for final approval, and the specific set of criteria local K-12 schools would have to meet in order to reopen will be identified next Special Board Meeting on April 13.